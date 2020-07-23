DC checks prices of essential commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Thursday visited various stores to check prices of sugar, flour and other essential commodities.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari and Umar Maqbool.

While inquiring about the prices, the DC ordered to seal Al-Hafiz General Store in Mohammadi Chowk, Muslim Park and Loveli Store in Qadriya Park for overcharging and violating anti-Corona SOPs.

He said that no compromise should be made on the sale of essential items at government fixed prices and those who receive arbitrary prices would be sent behind the bars.

He ordered for taking action against anti-corona SOPs for not wearing face-masks, absence of sanitizers and lack of observance of social distancing.

He directed the assistant commissioners to stay in the field and implement the fixed prices of essential commodities 100 per cent and keep him informed about their performance.