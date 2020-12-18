UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Checks Quality Work Of Newly Constructed Roads

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC checks quality work of newly constructed roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited different localities and inspected the quality work of newly constructed roads under various development schemes.

He went to Azamabad, Muhammadpura and Khalidabad and checked the quality of recently constructed carpeted roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal and other officers accompanied him.

The DC said that development projects were being monitored and no compromise would be made on transparency.

He said that officers of agencies concerned should remain present on the spot of the schemes for its early completion.

On the occasion, it was informed that a road from Sher Singh Pulli to Saleemi Chowk Azamabad, Chak No 279has been completed at a cost of Rs 5 million, 1.72 KM road from Gobindpura to Berrywala has been executedat a cost of Rs 15 million and another road from main bazaar Khalidabad has been constructed at a cost of 5 million.

Related Topics

Road Muhammad Ali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

4 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

12 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

27 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

39 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

14 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.