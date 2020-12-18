DC checks quality work of newly constructed roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited different localities and inspected the quality work of newly constructed roads under various development schemes.

He went to Azamabad, Muhammadpura and Khalidabad and checked the quality of recently constructed carpeted roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal and other officers accompanied him.

The DC said that development projects were being monitored and no compromise would be made on transparency.

He said that officers of agencies concerned should remain present on the spot of the schemes for its early completion.

On the occasion, it was informed that a road from Sher Singh Pulli to Saleemi Chowk Azamabad, Chak No 279has been completed at a cost of Rs 5 million, 1.72 KM road from Gobindpura to Berrywala has been executedat a cost of Rs 15 million and another road from main bazaar Khalidabad has been constructed at a cost of 5 million.