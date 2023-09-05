Open Menu

DC Cheema Directs Health Official To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and spewed the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying(IRS).

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He further directed the implementation of anti-dengue regulations and said that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Hasan directed the officials to make the anti-dengue activities more effective by visiting regularly in the field. He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Hassan added that dengue mosquito breeding can increase due to last-day rain.

He asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.

