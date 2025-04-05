DC Chiniot assigns targets for cleaner, more beautiful district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal assigned targets to various departments to expedite the transformation of Chiniot into a model district. This initiative is part of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a cleaner and more beautiful Punjab.

Accordingt to DC office, Saifullah Gondal emphasized the need to continue ongoing cleanliness measures, including door-to-door garbage collection and proper waste disposal.

Waste workers were urged to maintain high standards of cleanliness, and monitoring of cleanliness will be intensified.

Key initiatives in Chiniot include an anti-encroachment campaign, beautification of parks and improvement of the sewage system, and planning for new street markets to enhance the district's amenities.

By prioritizing cleanliness, infrastructure development, and urban planning, Chiniot is poised to become a model district, reflecting Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a prosperous and beautiful Punjab.

