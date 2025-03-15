DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Education Authority

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has vowed to lead the charge in ensuring 100% success of the district's enrollment campaign, with a focus on getting every school-going child into the classroom from April 1 to May 31.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Education Authority on Saturday, Gondal emphasized the importance of creating a literate society by providing quality education to children, which is their fundamental right.

He also urged education department officials to take their responsibilities seriously and work towards eliminating the dropout rate.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Gondal stressed the need for a multi-pronged approach. This includes using all available publicity means to raise awareness among parents, organizing seminars in schools, and inviting public representatives and stakeholders to participate in the admission campaign.

Additionally, Gondal highlighted the importance of maintaining regular parent-teacher meetings and students' councils to ensure that every child receives the support they need to succeed.

