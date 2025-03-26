DC Chiniot Chairs Meeting Of The District Emergency Response Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has issued a stern warning to relevant departments, emphasizing that negligence will not be tolerated in preventive and protective measures against dengue in the district.
He stressed that departments failing to show sufficient results in surveillance activities will be held accountable.
During a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday, DC Gondal directed officials to conduct frequent surveys to identify breeding sites for dengue larvae and take effective measures to keep these areas dry and clean.
He also emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in preventing dengue, calling for continued awareness programs to educate the public on precautionary measures.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Authority intensifies actions against poor quality sweets before Eid6 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for nephew’s murder6 minutes ago
-
RWU express solidarity with the Jafar Express victims6 minutes ago
-
Internet essential tool for education, training: Says CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee6 minutes ago
-
Afzal urges PTI to prioritize national interest over personal gain6 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador call Pakistan second home for Turkish citizens16 minutes ago
-
13 dead , 1,491 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Jhang police crack down on vehicle lifters, recover stolen goods worth Rs12.9 Crore16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq offers Condolences on demise of Naveed Akbar’s father16 minutes ago
-
Students urged to work hard for competing in contemporary world16 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews arrangements in Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar26 minutes ago