DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has issued a stern warning to relevant departments, emphasizing that negligence will not be tolerated in preventive and protective measures against dengue in the district.

He stressed that departments failing to show sufficient results in surveillance activities will be held accountable.

During a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday, DC Gondal directed officials to conduct frequent surveys to identify breeding sites for dengue larvae and take effective measures to keep these areas dry and clean.

He also emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in preventing dengue, calling for continued awareness programs to educate the public on precautionary measures.

APP/mha/378