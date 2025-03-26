DC Chiniot Embarks On Quality Education And Healthcare Mission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has taken a proactive approach to ensuring quality education and healthcare facilities in Chiniot district.
According to DC office, he visited the Primary health center and various boys and girls schools in Chiniot to review the availability of medicines, treatment and teaching standards.
Gondal emphasized the importance of improving the sanitation system and confirmed the functioning of the semi-permanent hospital.
He also directed the staff to ensure quality medical facilities for patients.
In the schools, the DC monitored teaching and administrative affairs, discussing the syllabus with students.
He stressed the need for quality education and excellent training, urging departmental action against absenteeism among students and teachers.
Gondal also instructed head teachers to focus on enrollment and prevent dropouts.
This initiative demonstrates the Deputy Commissioner's commitment to improving the lives of Chiniot's residents, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.
