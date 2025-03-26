Open Menu

DC Chiniot Embarks On Quality Education And Healthcare Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM

DC Chiniot embarks on quality education and healthcare mission

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has taken a proactive approach to ensuring quality education and healthcare facilities in Chiniot district.

According to DC office, he visited the Primary health center and various boys and girls schools in Chiniot to review the availability of medicines, treatment and teaching standards.

Gondal emphasized the importance of improving the sanitation system and confirmed the functioning of the semi-permanent hospital.

He also directed the staff to ensure quality medical facilities for patients.

In the schools, the DC monitored teaching and administrative affairs, discussing the syllabus with students.

He stressed the need for quality education and excellent training, urging departmental action against absenteeism among students and teachers.

Gondal also instructed head teachers to focus on enrollment and prevent dropouts.

This initiative demonstrates the Deputy Commissioner's commitment to improving the lives of Chiniot's residents, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, ..

King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President

10 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread val ..

Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence ..

34 seconds ago
 Decades of progress in reducing child deaths, stil ..

Decades of progress in reducing child deaths, stillbirths at risk, UN warns

46 seconds ago
 China's steady development to serve as key driver ..

China's steady development to serve as key driver for global growth: Boao Forum ..

58 seconds ago
 NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incid ..

NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident

50 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

51 minutes ago
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal prof ..

AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

51 minutes ago
 Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. ..

Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again

1 hour ago
 Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration

Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration

1 hour ago
 Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: res ..

Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers

1 hour ago
 Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty betw ..

Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some s ..

Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan