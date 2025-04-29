Open Menu

DC Chiniot Reviews Cleanliness, Health, Education Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 11:00 PM

DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal made an emergency visit to Union Council 18 Monyawala, Chak 15, to review the cleanliness operation and met with locals to assess the situation.

According to DC office, he emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in achieving the goals of Clean Punjab and inspected the garbage dumping site.

The DC also visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, where he reviewed the availability of medicines and treatment, directing the administration to ensure quality medical facilities.

He met with patients and their families, ordering the provision of cold drinking water and proper washroom facilities.

Education and Veterinary Services Reviewed

Additionally, the DC inspected the Non-Government Girls Elementary school, Ahmedabad, discussing the syllabus with students and emphasizing the priority of providing quality education.

He also visited the Civil Veterinary Dispensary, Ahmedabad, reviewing animal treatment facilities and ordering the provision of quality services to livestock farmers.

APP/mha/378

