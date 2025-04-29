DC Chiniot Reviews Cleanliness, Health, Education Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 11:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal made an emergency visit to Union Council 18 Monyawala, Chak 15, to review the cleanliness operation and met with locals to assess the situation.
According to DC office, he emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in achieving the goals of Clean Punjab and inspected the garbage dumping site.
The DC also visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, where he reviewed the availability of medicines and treatment, directing the administration to ensure quality medical facilities.
He met with patients and their families, ordering the provision of cold drinking water and proper washroom facilities.
Education and Veterinary Services Reviewed
Additionally, the DC inspected the Non-Government Girls Elementary school, Ahmedabad, discussing the syllabus with students and emphasizing the priority of providing quality education.
He also visited the Civil Veterinary Dispensary, Ahmedabad, reviewing animal treatment facilities and ordering the provision of quality services to livestock farmers.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock2 hours ago
-
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat2 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives3 hours ago
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces3 hours ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire3 hours ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade3 hours ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali3 hours ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq3 hours ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations3 hours ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened3 hours ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University3 hours ago