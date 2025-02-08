DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal Visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Saturday visited Lalian, Chenab Nagar. He visited different areas, markets and streets of both cities on foot and reviewed the cleanliness situation and the implementation of the encroachment operation.
On this occasion, the DC directed the concerned authorities to conduct a strict operation against encroachments and get 100 percent cleanliness of all areas. Cases were registered against the shopkeepers who were found involved in violations on the spot and orders were issued to seal the shops.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that to avoid civil action, the encroachments should be removed voluntarily. The government's orders will be implemented at all costs, he said.
