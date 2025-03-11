DC Chiniot Visits Examinations Centers For Matric Annual Examinations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lalian Shazia Rehman, AC Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool, AC Bhawana Sadia Jamal paid a surprise visit on Tuesday to various examination centers.
According to DC office, they checked the necessary arrangements at the examination centers for the Matric Annual Examinations for Boys and Girls.
They saw the availability of lights for students at the centers and the arrangements for students to sit as per the seating plan.
They also checked the attendance of the invigilators and talked to the students on the spot.
The DC said that transparent conduct of the examinations is a priority for which all available resources are being utilized.
He reviewed the security arrangements at the centers and confirmed that no unauthorized person was present within the limits of the examination center.
