DC Chiniot Visits Model Bazaar/Ramadan Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC Chiniot visits Model Bazaar/Ramadan Bazaar

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited Model Bazaar/Ramadan Bazaar and reviewed the availability, quality and prices of items at the cheap sugar counter, flour point and other stalls.

16 different items are available for citizens in the Model Bazaar.

DC met the consumers and inquired about the prices and quality of food items.

12 counters have been set up across the district for the sale of sugar at Rs 130.

No obstacle will be tolerated in providing facilities to the consumers.

