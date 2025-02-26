Open Menu

DC Chiniot Vows To Send Offenders To Jail On Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates across Chiniot district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates across Chiniot district.

The meeting emphasized the importance of implementing fixed prices, particularly during the month of Ramazan, with zero tolerance for overcharging.

According to DC office, he directed the Price Control Magistrates to realize their responsibilities and ensure that businesses adhere to fixed prices. He warned that those found charging more than the fixed price of food items will face severe consequences, including imprisonment.

The district administration has also decided to monitor the performance of Price Control Magistrates daily, with no room for poor performance. This move aims to prevent exploitation of consumers and maintain price stability in the market.

The crackdown on overcharging comes as part of a broader effort to protect consumers and ensure fair trade practices. With Ramazan approaching, the district administration is taking proactive measures to prevent price gouging and ensure that essential commodities are available at affordable prices.

