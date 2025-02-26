DC Chiniot Vows To Send Offenders To Jail On Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates across Chiniot district
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates across Chiniot district.
The meeting emphasized the importance of implementing fixed prices, particularly during the month of Ramazan, with zero tolerance for overcharging.
According to DC office, he directed the Price Control Magistrates to realize their responsibilities and ensure that businesses adhere to fixed prices. He warned that those found charging more than the fixed price of food items will face severe consequences, including imprisonment.
The district administration has also decided to monitor the performance of Price Control Magistrates daily, with no room for poor performance. This move aims to prevent exploitation of consumers and maintain price stability in the market.
The crackdown on overcharging comes as part of a broader effort to protect consumers and ensure fair trade practices. With Ramazan approaching, the district administration is taking proactive measures to prevent price gouging and ensure that essential commodities are available at affordable prices.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Police arrest absconder
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind9 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder5 minutes ago
-
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts5 minutes ago
-
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot vows to send offenders to jail on overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells22 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched22 minutes ago