DC Chishtian chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements

CHISHTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Chishtian.

According to DC office, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, CEO Health, CEO education, WHO representative and officers from concerned departments.

The DC emphasized the importance of vaccinating every child up to the age of five years, ensuring that no child is deprived of polio drops during the campaign.

He outlined the campaign's strategy, which includes door-to-door vaccinations by 2,786 teams from April 21 to 23, followed by catch-up activities on April 24 and 25.

These teams will comprise 136 fixed, 2,562 mobile, and 88 transit teams, aiming to vaccinate 592,575 children in the district.

He urged parents and the public to support the government's efforts and cooperate fully with polio teams to eradicate polio from the country.

This initiative is part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to eliminate polio, with similar campaigns being conducted in other districts, such as Kachhi.

