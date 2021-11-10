DC Chitral launches crackdown on polythene bags

The district administration Chitral Lower on Wednesday launched crackdown against the use of polythene bags and issued notices to shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration Chitral Lower on Wednesday launched crackdown against the use of polythene bags and issued notices to shopkeepers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Abid the special teams of the district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Saqlain Saleem carried out operation for the abolition of polythene plastic bags in localities.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned the use of polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration was carrying crackdown for the implementation of its directives.