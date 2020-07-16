DC, Commandant Malakand Levies for following SOPs during Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak has urged upon people to follow corona related SOPs on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the DC directed all concern officers to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government to beat COVID-19 pandemic.

The DC directed that wearing of masks, glows is mandatory in cattle market so that action should be taken against who violate the SOPs.

Rehan Khattak said that health facilities were giving in District Headquarters Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dargai to facilitate Corona patients at their door step.