DC Commends Celebration Of Independence Day With Zeal In Mirpur-AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

DC commends celebration of Independence Day with zeal in Mirpur-AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasar Riaz commended the successful celebration of Independence Day in Mirpur-AJK, attributing the achievement of the national event to the collaborative efforts of the district administration and civil society.

He praised the organizers and administrative officers for their exceptional performance and announced plans for future national programs to increase awareness about the significance of national festivals.

The DC expressed these views while talking to various department heads during a ceremony to distribute shields hosted here on Saturday to encourage and recognize their outstanding performance in managing administrative, security, and other aspects of the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations.

 

At the ceremony, DC Riaz distributed shields to recognize exceptional contributions from various department heads, including SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat Naz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Yasar Mahmood, and others. He praised the administration, police, and departments for their excellent teamwork, congratulating them on a job well done.

APP/ahr/378

