DC commends efforts of health workers for corona vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Monday said that officers and staff of the health department had played an important role for providing Coronavirus vaccination to a large number of citizens in the district.

While presiding over a meeting at the Committee Room of his office, he said that "Moderna" and "Astrazeneca" vaccines were being provided at the tehsil level for the convenience of those travelling abroad.

The deputy commissioner said that work should be done for vaccination at the union councils level so that all persons of age 18 years and above could get vaccinated. CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Focal Person Rao Muhammad Zakir and Deputy District Health Officers from across the district were present on the occasion.