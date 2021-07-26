UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Commends Efforts Of Health Workers For Corona Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC commends efforts of health workers for corona vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Monday said that officers and staff of the health department had played an important role for providing Coronavirus vaccination to a large number of citizens in the district.

While presiding over a meeting at the Committee Room of his office, he said that "Moderna" and "Astrazeneca" vaccines were being provided at the tehsil level for the convenience of those travelling abroad.

The deputy commissioner said that work should be done for vaccination at the union councils level so that all persons of age 18 years and above could get vaccinated. CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Focal Person Rao Muhammad Zakir and Deputy District Health Officers from across the district were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

1 minute ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

35 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

39 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

40 minutes ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.