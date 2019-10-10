DC concerned at poor anti-dengue efforts in district

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has expressed anger over poor performance of the departments concerned regarding efforts to control and contain dengue in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has expressed anger over poor performance of the departments concerned regarding efforts to control and contain dengue in the district.

While chairing a dengue review meeting on Thursday, she directed Population Welfare and Agriculture departments as well as the district council to speed up their efforts to eliminate dengue and create awareness among people about it.

The meeting was informed that total eight dengue patients were under treatment in the public sector hospitals, out of which one patient was in Shahpur tehsil and seven in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.