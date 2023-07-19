DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed concerns over detection of wild polio virus in an environmental sample from Sohrab goth area of KarachI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed concerns over detection of wild polio virus in an environmental sample from Sohrab goth area of Karachi.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District polio eradication committee to review arrangements made for the upcoming anti-Polio campaign to be started in Hyderabad from August 01 to 08 2023.

DC said that all relevant officers had been directed to take precautionary measures for further spreading of deadly poliovirus.

He directed relevant officers to ensure monitoring of entry and exit routes of the city in order to stop the spread of the virus.

He also instructed officers to administer polio drops to a maximum number of children up to 5 years old so that they could be protected from lifetime morbidity.

DC also asked to improve performance in those union councils which showed slow pace and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He instructed to bring the ratio of polio refusal cases to zero and also get help from UC Chairmen and ensure administering routine immunization under EPI Programme so that children could be saved from viral diseases.

On this occasion N Stop officer Dr Bisma Memon giving a briefing to the meeting said that target for administering polio drops in 153 union councils of Hyderabad district has been fixed to 3,8000 and for this 84 EPI centers, 1565 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams, 64 transit teams and eight roaming teams had been constituted.

The meeting was attended among others by District Health officer Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Qaim Akber Numai, Dr Jamshed Khanzada , Kzi Jatoi and other relevant officers.