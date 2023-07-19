Open Menu

DC Concerned Over Detection Of Wild Polio Virus In Environmental Sample

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed concerns over detection of wild polio virus in an environmental sample from Sohrab goth area of KarachI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed concerns over detection of wild polio virus in an environmental sample from Sohrab goth area of Karachi.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District polio eradication committee to review arrangements made for the upcoming anti-Polio campaign to be started in Hyderabad from August 01 to 08 2023.

DC said that all relevant officers had been directed to take precautionary measures for further spreading of deadly poliovirus.

He directed relevant officers to ensure monitoring of entry and exit routes of the city in order to stop the spread of the virus.

He also instructed officers to administer polio drops to a maximum number of children up to 5 years old so that they could be protected from lifetime morbidity.

DC also asked to improve performance in those union councils which showed slow pace and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He instructed to bring the ratio of polio refusal cases to zero and also get help from UC Chairmen and ensure administering routine immunization under EPI Programme so that children could be saved from viral diseases.

On this occasion N Stop officer Dr Bisma Memon giving a briefing to the meeting said that target for administering polio drops in 153 union councils of Hyderabad district has been fixed to 3,8000 and for this 84 EPI centers, 1565 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams, 64 transit teams and eight roaming teams had been constituted.

The meeting was attended among others by District Health officer Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Qaim Akber Numai, Dr Jamshed Khanzada , Kzi Jatoi and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Polio Mobile Hyderabad Jatoi Jamshed August All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

3 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

4 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

3 minutes ago
 Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

3 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

3 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan