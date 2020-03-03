DC concerned over slow pace of work at Damdama

UrduPoint.com
Tue 03rd March 2020

Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak on Tuesday took notice of slow pace of work at recreational spot, "Damdama", a site at altitude of ancient Fort Qasim and from where, almost whole Multan city could be seen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak on Tuesday took notice of slow pace of work at recreational spot, "Damdama", a site at altitude of ancient Fort Qasim and from where, almost whole Multan city could be seen.

Thousands of citizens from across the country used to visit "Damdama" on daily basis.

Historically, there had been four different "Damdama", located at Fort Qasim.

When British army attacked city during 1850s, it destroyed these "Damdamas" by cannons. In Past, the personnels were deputed at Damdamas to check movement of foreign invaders.

However, one Damdama, that was in dilapidated condition, was reconstructed later on.

Fort Qasim is one of the most visited site in Multan. Shrines of two great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam are also located Fort Qasim.

Thousands of citizens used to visit the site on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the site and inspected reconstruction work. He expressed annoyance over slow pace of work at top of Damdama.

He instructed officials concerned to ensure early completion of work. He directed them to continue work day and night at the site.

Later on, the Deputy Commissioner visited Children Park in Mumtazabad. He ordered installation of lights, chairs and some other facilities for visitors.

He also instructed officials to remove encroachments around the park.

DG PHA Qaisar Zaman Qaisarani informed Deputy Commissioner that work on the park was heading forward with rapid pace. Hestated that park would be converted into one of the best park ofthe city.

