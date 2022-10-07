DC condoles over loss of lives in fire incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh grieved over the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire incident in Mint gomery market here on Friday.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sorrow and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident to ascertain the causes behind the fire eruption.

He directed the civil defense department to ensure fire safety measures in plazas and high rises.FESCO administration will be consulted to save the properties from main electric wires passing near the buildings, he added.