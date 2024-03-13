DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following complaints received regarding violations of provincial government directives and the Martasyal mobile application during holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner Manshera Cap. (R) Bilal Shah Wednesday conducted inspection of various markets and imposed heavy fines on violators.

According to the details, the District Food Controller, and Assistant Food Controller were also accompanying the DC during the operation. A thorough inspection of Manshera Bazaar, Township Market, and Lari Adda Market was conducted to regulate the sale of food items.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner scrutinized two markets, observing the activities of butchers, fruit and vegetable sellers, as well as other food outlets.

The DC taking immediate action against profiteers imposed Rs 50,000 rupees fine on fifteen shopkeepers found guilty of violating regulations.

Additionally, FIRs were also registered against them to ensure accountability and adherence to prescribed protocols.