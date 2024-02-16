DC Conducts Interviews For Recruiting Danish School Teachers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 05:46 PM
Deputy Commissioner Mianwali/ Chairman Board of Governors of Danish School Authority Sajjad Ahmad Khan visited Danish School for Girls in Harnoli on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali/ Chairman board of Governors of Danish School Authority Sajjad Ahmad Khan visited Danish School for Girls in Harnoli on Friday.
Acting Principal Madam Sajida Jabeen welcomed the deputy commissioner and students presented him with a bouquet. The DC sat on an interview panel for recruitment of new teachers in Danish School for Girls in Mianwali.
The principal and other school members Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and the relevant subject experts were also present.
As head of the panel, the DC conducted interviews of candidates, who had come for recruitment as teachers. The candidates had already passed the written test and gave a demonstration in the class a day earlier.
The deputy commissioner also planted a sapling in the lawns of Danish School for Girls, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign and also inspected various departments of the school.
