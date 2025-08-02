DC conducts revenue hearing to address public grievances

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab and, under the guidelines of the board of Revenue, Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, in her capacity as district collector, presided over hearings related to revenue matters across all three tehsils of Lodhran district.

The special court proceedings were held to facilitate citizens in resolving various revenue-related issues, including correction of land records, registration of property transfers, issuance of ownership documents, registries, income certificates, domicile issuance, and other services pertaining to the Revenue department.

Dr Lubna Nazir, listened to the complaints and applications submitted by citizens and ensured swift resolution by issuing written orders to the concerned officials for immediate compliance.