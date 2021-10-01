DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan conducted revenue open court to resolve the revenue related issues of citizens under one roof here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan conducted revenue open court to resolve the revenue related issues of citizens under one roof here on Friday.

Revenue open court a revolutionary step of the provincial government as hundred of thousands of people took benefit regarding revenue so far.

DC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while talking to citizens during revenue open court at Raza hall.

He said that citizens increasing rush into revenue open courts was clear logic for its success.

District administration was striving to extend maximum relief to citizens by gathering all revenue officials under one roof and it's positive results have come.

DC said that the complaints related to rural revenue centers and land record centers were also being addressed in the revenue open courts.

The citizens appreciated the district administration for early redressal of complaints in the revenue open courts.