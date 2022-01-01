DC conducts revenue open court on first day of new year

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan conducted Revenue public service court on the first day of new year with commitment of serving masses

All Revenue Officers were present under one roof in open court held at Raza hall here on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner listened the complaints of citizens on the spot.

He said that all the revenue officials from Patwari to Deputy Commissioner were available under one roof for masses serving.

He informed that relief was being given on more than one thousand applications in open court on first two days of every month.

DC said that all the facilities including accuracy record, issuance of land record and registry were available in the revenue open court of Revenue.

Issuance of domicile and inspection record facility has also been provided there.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the open court.