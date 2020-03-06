UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Conducts Surprise Raids On Medical Stores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

DC conducts surprise raids on medical stores

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali along with District Health Officer (DHO) and Drug inspector Sahib Khan Mirani conducted a surprise raids on several medical stores on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali along with District Health Officer (DHO) and Drug inspector Sahib Khan Mirani conducted a surprise raids on several medical stores on Friday.

They checked the licenes of the all medical stores of the Shikarpur city and stocks of the drug were seized as per Drug Act 1976.

Moreover, samples of different medicines of local and multinational companies were also taken for analysis.

The matter is currently under investigation and legal proceedings will be initiated as per law after receipt of test reports from the drug laboratory.

Related Topics

Shikarpur Stocks All From

Recent Stories

Mafia in efforts to save Londoners from accountabi ..

24 seconds ago

Moscow Expects US-Taliban Agreement to Hold Despit ..

1 minute ago

Attack in Western Kabul Kills 23, Injures 33, Numb ..

1 minute ago

World Water Day to be observed on March 22 in Sukk ..

1 minute ago

Sammy is an enthusiastic coach: Wahab Riaz

17 seconds ago

Moscow Expresses Protest to Rome Over Police Raid ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.