DC conducts surprise raids on medical stores

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali along with District Health Officer (DHO) and Drug inspector Sahib Khan Mirani conducted a surprise raids on several medical stores on Friday.

They checked the licenes of the all medical stores of the Shikarpur city and stocks of the drug were seized as per Drug Act 1976.

Moreover, samples of different medicines of local and multinational companies were also taken for analysis.

The matter is currently under investigation and legal proceedings will be initiated as per law after receipt of test reports from the drug laboratory.