DC conducts surprise visit of exam centers, recovers mobile phones from students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon along with Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the examination centers of SSC Part I and II in a bid to ensure transparency and fairness in the ongoing examination process.

During the inspection, the DC caught several students cheating and directed the concerned officials to take strict action against them. He expressed strong displeasure over the recovery of multiple mobile phones from students in examination centers. “This is a clear breach of exam rules, and such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

DC ordered that the seized mobile phones be kept in official custody and instructed that the students involved in cheating appear at the DC office along with their parents.