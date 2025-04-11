Open Menu

DC Conducts Surprise Visit Of Exam Centers, Recovers Mobile Phones From Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM

DC conducts surprise visit of exam centers, recovers mobile phones from students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon along with Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the examination centers of SSC Part I and II in a bid to ensure transparency and fairness in the ongoing examination process.

During the inspection, the DC caught several students cheating and directed the concerned officials to take strict action against them. He expressed strong displeasure over the recovery of multiple mobile phones from students in examination centers. “This is a clear breach of exam rules, and such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

DC ordered that the seized mobile phones be kept in official custody and instructed that the students involved in cheating appear at the DC office along with their parents.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan