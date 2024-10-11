Open Menu

DC Conducts Surveillance To Combat Mosquito Breeding

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) To combat mosquito breeding in district Battagram, a team lead by Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan conducted outdoor surveillance across various sites, including block factories and tyre shops.

The team, comprising Additional Assistant Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed, District Medical Entomologist Afiya Zaib Khan, and Malaria Supervisor Mufti Salahuddin, aimed to identify potential breeding sites for mosquito larvae.

During inspections at block factories, areas where water had accumulated, including water tanks and storage containers, were thoroughly evaluated. Stagnant water was found in several locations, which could foster mosquito breeding. Samples taken from two sites revealed the presence of mosquito larvae.

As a result, immediate mechanical destruction of the breeding sites was carried out, and recommendations were made for the prompt drainage of standing water in discarded tires and storage areas. The team also suggested implementing regular inspections and maintenance to prevent future water accumulation.

The team also inspected Tyre shops, where standing water in discarded and several Tyres containing stagnant water were identified, with mosquito larvae found in one of them.

Consequently, the breeding sites were eliminated, and shop owners were instructed on the proper disposal and storage of tires. Guidelines were provided to promote cleanliness and minimize mosquito breeding, highlighting the community's role in public health initiatives.

