DC confirms death of five more ailing children in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Five more ailing children were died in Tharparkar during last 2 days.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Mithi Dr.Shahzad Tahir Thaheem regarding health facilities being provided in district hospitals on Wednesday.

He said that around 206 children were brought for treatment among them 17 children were discharged on stable condition, and 130 were under treatment.

According to the report, OPDs of all hospitals run by health department has provided treatment to 206 children whereas 342 children were treated at OPDs and basic health centers and dispensaries run by PPHI.

According to report issued by MS Civil Hospital Mithi, a newly born low weight child of Bhalaj Geraj resident of Taluka Diplo of village Jahrmario and another newly born child of Abdul Razaque Dahri resident of taluka Diplo village and a child of Islamkot 24 days of Arbab Halipoto resident of village Tharbo Halipoto taluka Islamkot died due to different contagious disease while another low weight child was also died.