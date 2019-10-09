UrduPoint.com
DC Confirms Deaths Of Five More Ailing Children In Mithi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

DC confirms deaths of five more ailing children in Mithi

Five more ailing children were died in Tharparkar during last two days. This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Mithi Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem while chairing a meeting regarding health facilities being provided in district hospitals here on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Five more ailing children were died in Tharparkar during last two days. This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Mithi Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem while chairing a meeting regarding health facilities being provided in district hospitals here on Wednesday. He said that around 206 children were brought for treatment. Among them 77 children were discharged on stable condition and 130 were under treatment.

According to the report, OPDs of all hospitals run by Health Department have provided treatment to 206 children whereas 342 children were treated at OPDs and Basic Health Centers and dispensaries run by PPHI.

According to the report issued by MS Civil Hospital Mithi, a newly born low weight child of Bhalaj Geraj resident of Taluka Diplo of village Jahrmario and another newly born of Abdul Razaque Dahri resident of taluka Diplo village and a 24 days child of Arbab Halipoto resident of village Tharbo Halipoto taluka Islamkot died due to different contagious disease while another besides the death of a low weight child.

