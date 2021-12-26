DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Saturday confirmed first Omicron case in the Federal capital.

Writing on twitter, he said "First Omicron detected in Islamabad. The patient had a travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now.

" The DC urged people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures, get vaccinated and get booster shots if eligible.

Meanwhile, Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia also confirmed the development, saying that the case was detected in a 47-year-old male.

The patient, he said was working in Islamabad and had travelled out of city for work-related purposes.