DC Confirms First Omicron Case In Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:11 AM
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Saturday confirmed first Omicron case in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Saturday confirmed first Omicron case in the Federal capital.
Writing on twitter, he said "First Omicron detected in Islamabad. The patient had a travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now.
" The DC urged people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures, get vaccinated and get booster shots if eligible.
Meanwhile, Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia also confirmed the development, saying that the case was detected in a 47-year-old male.
The patient, he said was working in Islamabad and had travelled out of city for work-related purposes.