DC Confirms Three Positive Cases For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

DC confirms three positive cases for Corona

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao has said that out of the 22 samples of Tabhlighi jammat, which were sent for detection of corona virus to research laboratory three have tested positive, 17 negative while report of two members is yet to be received.

In a statement, the DC said Tabhligi jamaat members arrived in various tabhligi centers (Masjids) of the district in 2 phases on 16 March and 21 respectively.

He said three tabhligi who had tested positive for corona were shifted at Quarantine center set up at Bahria College's hostel while 19 members were isolated at different places and to be tested Covid-19 if developed symptoms of the disease.

The DC asked people to comply with the order of the provincial government about lockdown so that precious lives of people could be protected. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner visited a Quarantine center established at Bahria college's hostel and reviewed arrangements there.

He further directed the concerned officials to ensure availability of doctors, paramedics, safety kits and medicines.

