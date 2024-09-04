DC Congratulates Naat Khawan On Securing 1st Position
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad congratulated the student of Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah, Ayesha, who won the first position in the district-level Naat Khawani competition and on achieving the first position in the provincial-level Naat Khawani competition held in Karachi on September 2.
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, congratulated Naat Khawan Ayesha, her parents, and the school administration.
He expressed his happiness and saying that Ayesha has illuminated the name of the district by achieving the first position in the provincial-level competition. He hoped that Ayesha will also achieve a prominent position in the national-level Naat Khawani competition and will illuminate the name of the province, district, and her school.
After achieving a prominent position in the Naat Khawani competition, Naat Khawan Ayesha was awarded an honorary shield and certificate by Pakistan Television Network's renowned Naat Khawan, Qazi Wohid Zafar Qasmi, on behalf of Pakistan.
After the provincial-level Naat Khawani competition, Ayesha will now participate in the Naat Khawani competition to be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the President of Pakistan.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that a shield will be given by the district administration to encourage Naat Khawan Ayesha.
