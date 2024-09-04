Open Menu

DC Congratulates Naat Khawan On Securing 1st Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM

DC congratulates Naat Khawan on securing 1st position

The district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad congratulated the student of Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah, Ayesha, who won the first position in the district-level Naat Khawani competition and on achieving the first position in the provincial-level Naat Khawani competition held in Karachi on September 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad congratulated the student of Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah, Ayesha, who won the first position in the district-level Naat Khawani competition and on achieving the first position in the provincial-level Naat Khawani competition held in Karachi on September 2.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, congratulated Naat Khawan Ayesha, her parents, and the school administration.

He expressed his happiness and saying that Ayesha has illuminated the name of the district by achieving the first position in the provincial-level competition. He hoped that Ayesha will also achieve a prominent position in the national-level Naat Khawani competition and will illuminate the name of the province, district, and her school.

After achieving a prominent position in the Naat Khawani competition, Naat Khawan Ayesha was awarded an honorary shield and certificate by Pakistan Television Network's renowned Naat Khawan, Qazi Wohid Zafar Qasmi, on behalf of Pakistan.

After the provincial-level Naat Khawani competition, Ayesha will now participate in the Naat Khawani competition to be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the President of Pakistan.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that a shield will be given by the district administration to encourage Naat Khawan Ayesha.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Student Road Nawabshah September Government PTV Court

Recent Stories

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in- ..

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcomi ..

IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium

6 minutes ago
 FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, ..

FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..

9 minutes ago
 41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this yea ..

41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year

9 minutes ago
 IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police ..

IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs

9 minutes ago
 First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursda ..

First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC

9 minutes ago
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarsh ..

113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships

9 minutes ago
 Global labour income share falls, inequality incre ..

Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO

6 minutes ago
 Police granted time to recover citizen

Police granted time to recover citizen

6 minutes ago
 MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ..

MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..

6 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued suppor ..

Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights

6 minutes ago
 Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smu ..

Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan