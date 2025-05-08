Open Menu

DC Congratulates New VC, KUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC congratulates new VC, KUST

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Thursday met with the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and congratulated him for assuming the new responsibility .

The meeting was of an introductory nature with the aim of strengthening the ties between the university and the district administration and discussing the possibilities of mutual cooperation.

The deputy commissioner expressed the confidence that under the new leadership, the university would see academic, research and administrative improvements, which would prove beneficial for the students besides contributing to the development of the entire district.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed in detail the ongoing and upcoming projects at the university, improvement of educational quality, student issues, campus security, and joint initiatives at the district level.

The deputy commissioner assured all possible cooperation from the district administration and said that the promotion of education was his top priority. .

Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas thanked the deputy commissioner Kohat for the cordial meeting and said that he would use all his capabilities to make the University an exemplary educational institution.

He expressed his determination that the university would be made a role model in terms of research, teaching, and discipline.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

7 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

16 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

16 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

16 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

16 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

16 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan