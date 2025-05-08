DC Congratulates New VC, KUST
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Thursday met with the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and congratulated him for assuming the new responsibility .
The meeting was of an introductory nature with the aim of strengthening the ties between the university and the district administration and discussing the possibilities of mutual cooperation.
The deputy commissioner expressed the confidence that under the new leadership, the university would see academic, research and administrative improvements, which would prove beneficial for the students besides contributing to the development of the entire district.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed in detail the ongoing and upcoming projects at the university, improvement of educational quality, student issues, campus security, and joint initiatives at the district level.
The deputy commissioner assured all possible cooperation from the district administration and said that the promotion of education was his top priority. .
Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas thanked the deputy commissioner Kohat for the cordial meeting and said that he would use all his capabilities to make the University an exemplary educational institution.
He expressed his determination that the university would be made a role model in terms of research, teaching, and discipline.
