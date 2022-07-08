DC constitutes committee, control room for Eid

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak on Friday constituted a committee, a control room to tackle any emergency situation and to monitor performance of the staff during Eidul Azha

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak on Friday constituted a committee, a control room to tackle any emergency situation and to monitor performance of the staff during Eidul Azha.

The decision has been made in a meeting held here at DC office to finalize a security plan for Eidul Azha.

The committee members consisted of one each representatives of police, rescue, municipal administration, health, Wapda and excise departments.

All the necessary equipment and vehicles were provided for prompt action in case of emergency conditions.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC directed to ensure the disposal of animal wastes as well provision of water supply and other facilities during the Eid. He also directed concerned police staff to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the city.

The district control room can be contacted at 0963511326 in case of any emergency.