DC constitutes committees to ensure implement ban on Rice cultivation

NAUSHEROFEROZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) ::In order to ensure compliance over the ban imposed on the cultivation of Rice, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao has constituted committees led by Assistant Commissioners on taluka level.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the committees which comprises Assistant Commissioner, DSP, Assistant Engineer irrigation, Deputy Director Agriculture department, Mukhtiarkar and field Assistant have been assigned task to take action against farmers cultivating rice.

Besides, the committees also serve notices to farmers mentioning ban on Rice cultivation and will also destroy nurseries of Rice in the district.