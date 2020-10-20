DC constitutes illumination committee to award position holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Best decorator of houses, streets and sites would be rewarded by a selection committee formed by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. The Charagan Committee would be headed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah with Mukhtiarkar (revenue) Nawabshah, Chief Municipal Officer, Sufi Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ashraf Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori and Advocate Salamat Ali Sultani as its members.

The committee would visit illumination and decoration sites on the occasion of 12 Rabi al-awwal Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) and would select the sites for first, second and third positions.