DC Constitutes Teams To Ensure Safety Measures At Coal Mines

Published January 12, 2022

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud on Wednesday constituted a team comprising officials of Rescue-1122 to ensure safety measures at all coal mines in the district for the safety of miners.

Presiding over a meeting here at District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner and other officials of line departments, the Deputy Commissioner directed the team to visit all coal mines and reviewed safety measures.

He directed to seal the mine if the owner did not implement the Standard Operating Procedures.

Speaking on the occasion DEO Rescue-1122 Naveed Khan said the officials of 1122 were providing the best emergency services in the district.

