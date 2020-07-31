DC constitutes teams to implement COVID-19 SOPs during Eid days

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday said that teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the working of different departments during Eid ul Azha holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday said that teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the working of different departments during Eid ul Azha holidays.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of district departments here at his office, he directed the officials that SOPs to prevent COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit so that the pandemic could be averted.

He also asked traders and business community to follow the instructions of Provincial government and ensure their strict compliance to combat C virus.

The DC directed the officials to conduct visits of respective areas on regular basis and take appropriate actions in case of any violation under the rules.

