DC Convenes Meeting To Discuss Water Scarcity Issues In Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) In order to tackle the water scarcity situation in Municipal Committee Kotri, Bolhari, and Taluka Council, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan has convened an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders on Monday to find out a solution to a problem.
According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, "The purpose of the meeting is to bring together experts, officials, and local representatives to discuss possible solutions to the water scarcity in such areas.
"
"The welfare of the people of the district is the first priority, and finding a solution to the water shortage was also significant," DC Jamshoro assured.
He said, "Water shortage is a serious problem in Jamshoro, which has been exacerbated by the rapid increase in population and unplanned urban development."
"There is pressure on the water resources of this area for which an immediate meeting has been called for a solution," he concluded.
Recent Stories
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fatima Khan criticizes Bushra Bibi's video remarks as 'diplomatic blunder'1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam suspends key officials over HIV outbreak during dialysis at Nishtar hospital11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad marks World Children’s Day with awareness walk21 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang held,11 motorcycles recovered21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi offers prayers, special Umrah for peace in KP21 minutes ago
-
Cop among two martyred in Bajaur twin blasts21 minutes ago
-
Industrial/commercial enclave to be built on 500-acre land adjacent to Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan ..21 minutes ago
-
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad30 minutes ago
-
37 shops seals for over time violation31 minutes ago
-
Talal strongly condemns false allegation of Bushra Bibi against Pakistan's friends1 hour ago
-
Appeal to UN: KIIR highlights Kashmiri prisoners’ plight, ongoing repression in IIOJ&K1 hour ago
-
14 students severely injured in Haryan Kot accident2 hours ago