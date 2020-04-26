DC counters established at 23 super stores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that DC Counters were set up at 23 super stores across the city where fruits, vegetables, pulses, sugar and other food items were sold at government rates.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, DC said that he himself and assistant commissioners were regularly visiting markets to monitor prices of daily use items.

He said that price control magistrates should conduct inspections during Ramazan and no one would be allowed to raise prices of daily use commodities.

DC said that price control magistrates had been instructed to ensure provision of quality items to he people at controlled rates and no excuse of shopkeepers would be entertained regarding overcharging.

He said that the farmers' platforms had also been established at Sabzi Mandi Sadhar and Ghulam Muhamamd Abad besides at Model Bazaars Jhang road and Millat road where farmers were selling their items directly.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the 'online home delivery shops' of fruits and vegetables were also functional and their number would be increased according to the demands of the customers.

He said that the strict monitoring of prices of daily use items would be continued in markets and violators would be sent behind bars without any discrimination.