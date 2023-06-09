DC, CPO inquire about health of two injured constables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir along with City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire about the health of two constables who got bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with criminals in the premises of Dolat Gate police station on Thursday late night.

They also met with Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital Rao Amjad Ali and get a briefing about the health condition of both injured constables of Muhafiz Squad.

The CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana directed officers of the police department to ensure maximum facilities for the employees and give their best in taking care of them.

It is pertinent to mention here that two constables of Muhafiz Squad Abdul Rehman and Ramzan were patrolling when they started chasing three criminals.

The criminals started firing on them near Muhammadi Muhallah Ali Chowk in which both officials sustained injuries, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Police sources said that special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals.