DC, CPO Meet South African Delegation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM
A delegation from South Africa called on Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir and CPO Bilal Umar, here on Wednesday
The delegation was briefed in detail on the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of the South African cricket team to Pakistan. The representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner said that Faisalabad is a major industrial and a peaceful city of the country where foreign citizens are moving anywhere freely. He clarified that foolproof security will be provided to the cricket teams in the city. Special arrangements will be made for foreign teams from the airport to the hotel and stadium, he said.
The DC further said that Faisalabadies are very eager and excited about international cricket and despite the challenges, this event will be held successfully.
CPO Bilal Umar said that all the arrangements for the Safe City have been completed and monitoring is being carried out through cameras in the city. He hoped that the international event would be a source of best entertainment for the citizens.
After the meeting, the delegation was taken to Faisalabad Safe City where they were given detailed information about the security system and modern monitoring facilities.
