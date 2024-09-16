DC, CPO Review Arrangements Of Eid Milad Un Nabi Procession Route
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday visited the main procession route of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) and reviewed all the arrangements including security and administrative matters.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Hasan Tariq, SP Rawal Town, officers of the departments concerned and members of Milad Committees were also present on this occasion.
Hasan Tariq and SP Rawal gave a detailed briefing on the security of Milad-ul-Nabi processions and other administrative matters.
Like Muharram, special measures have been taken to ensure peace on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PUBH), the DC said.
All the encroachments from the routes of the processions should be removed immediately, he directed the authorities.
The cleanliness work of the routes of the processions should also be completed by eve of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, he ordered.
The organizers of Milad Committees should follow Standard Operating Procedures and the processions should be culminated as per given time, he said adding, new routes would not be allowed other than the prescribed routes of the processions.
Strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Punjab government regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi should be ensured, he directed the officers.
More than 5,000 police personnel would perform their duties for the security of 108 processions of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Rawalpindi, the CPO said.
450 officers would also be present for the security of the processions, he said and informed that foolproof security arrangements would be made in Rawalpindi for the security of the processions of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.
