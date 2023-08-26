Open Menu

DC, CPO Visit Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana visited flood-hit areas to review relief activities here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that district administration would ensure all possible relief to the people of flood hit areas. He said that different flood relief camps have been set up in the area where free medicines and other facilities were being provided to masses. He directed officers concerned to shift people of the areas expected to be affected by flood at safe places.

The CPO said that police and district administration shifting people to safe places adding that all possible resources were being utilized to protect lives and properties of the masses. He directed SP Sadar division to monitor all relief activities and remain in field to facilitate people.

SP Sadar Division Sham Uddin, DSP Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmed Hiraj and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

