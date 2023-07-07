DC, CPO visit Nullah Lai to review arrangements for Monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday visited Nullah Lai and reviewed arrangements finalized to cope with flooding.

The DC inspected the water flow in Nullah Lai and also checked the dumping of garbage and solid waste in the nullah.

He said that Section-144 was enforced around Nullah Lai to prevent the dumping of garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai.

He directed the officers to strictly implement Section-144 and take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The administration was making efforts to protect people from flood situation caused by rains during the monsoon season, the DC said.

Solid steps had been taken to save people's lives and property, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.

The DC said that the administration was alert to cope with the flood situation during heavy rains.

Strict action would be taken against those playing with the lives of the people, he said adding, the administration would ensure the implementation of Section-144.

The CPO said that no one would be allowed to dump garbage and solid waste in drains.

On this occasion, other senior officers were also present.

All available resources would be utilized in case of any emergency, the CPO said.