DC, CPO visit vegetable market

On directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry jointly visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed auction process besides checking wholesale prices of different vegetables/fruit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :On directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry jointly visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed auction process besides checking wholesale prices of different vegetables/fruit.

They went to different sheds and checked availability of vegetables/fruits and their quality. They reviewed comparative prices and warned commission agents to refrain from unjustified increase in prices of vegetables and fruits.

They said that regular supervision of auction process would be carried out to discourage unfair increase of prices. They said that hoardings of any item could not be tolerated and stern legal action would be taken against hoardings and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed market committee staff to remain vigilant during auction process and check all kind of price hike.

He said that wholesale and retail price should immediately be issued after completing auction process. He conducted detailed visit to each and every corner of vegetable market and checked availability of different kinds of fruits and vegetables.

He directed for proper cleanliness in fruit and vegetable market besides ensuring functional of sewerage system. He also interacted with commission agents and shopkeepers and informed them that his visits to fruit & vegetable markets would continue throughout the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in order to control price hike and legal action would be taken against unscrupulous elements.

The CPO checked security arrangements and directed security staff to actively perform duty besides patrolling in surroundings of fruit & vegetables market for protection of traders and shopkeepers.

He warned that dereliction from duty would not be tolerated regarding maintaining security arrangements.