DC, CPO visited Muharram control room

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary had visited the Muharram control room and reviewed its operation.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, the DC said that a comprehensive security plan had been formulated for the protection of mourners in processions. He said that more than 200 CCTV cameras were installed at all sensitive points including routes of mourning processions and around Majalis.

He said that routes of all mourning processions including the big procession in Faisalabad was being monitored closely while teams of police, Rescue-1122 and other departments were sitting in the control room to monitor and provide all possible facilities to the mourners.

CPO Sohail Chaudhary said that on the occasion of Ashura Muharram, about 300 small and large mourning processions were taken out in Faisalabad and for their protection the police had adopted a comprehensive strategy as well as three layers security. He said that senior police officers along with Rangers and Pak Army officers visited various places including Clock Tower Chowk to review the security arrangements.

He said that a control room was also set up from where all activities of the processions were directly monitored and recorded. All the police personnel were performing their security duties diligently and this practice will continue till the culmination of all Ashura activities peacefully, he added.