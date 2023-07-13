Open Menu

DC-CPO Visits Muharram Processions Routes

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DC-CPO visits Muharram processions routes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar along with CPO Usman Akram Gondal visited various routes of Muharram processions, here on Thursday.

They reviewed administrative and security arrangements by visiting Clock Tower Chowk, adjacent bazaars and Imam Bargahs.

They checked traffic plan, arrangements by Rescue-1122, civil defense, health, FWMC, Municipal Corporation and other departments.

The officers said that all arrangements including security, cleanliness, lighting, control rooms etc should be completed before 1st of Muharram-ul-Haram as no lapse will be tolerated in this regard.

